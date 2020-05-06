Kina Bank continues to remain committed to its youth development efforts in the community, as the bank partnered with Kokoda Track Foundation (KTF) and Motu-Koita Assembly to co-fund the recently opened Motu-Koita Flexible Open Distance Education (FODE) centre.

The Centre was opened on the 27th of April, 2020 and will provide a second chance education pathway to the grade 10 and 12 who have missed opportunities for further studies.

Kina Bank’s General Manager for Corporate Affairs, Gavin Heard said Kina was delighted to partner with Kokoda Track Foundation to co-fund the new FODE centre.

“The Kokoda Track Foundation is a fantastic organisation to partner with and our strategy to help create the workforce of the future,” says Heard.

“We’re committed to supporting our local communities. Access to education is a pressing social and economic issue we’re facing and through our partnership, we can tackle this,” said Heard.

KTF’s country General Manager, Anthony Nagul says KTF is also excited to foster this new partnership with Kina Bank.

“It is great to partner with Kina bank who share KTF’s vision of tangibly investing in the future leaders of Papua New Guinea,” says Nagul.

The new FODE centre is managed by the Kokoda Track Foundation with the first 105 intakes expected to enroll this month.