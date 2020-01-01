Kina Bank Assists Kimbe General Hospital

Share the News











Kina Bank’s Kimbe Branch team spent their Saturday morning cleaning up around the Spirit of West circuit in Kimbe town near the bank.

A community initiative coordinated by branch manager Susie Benson.

Following the cleanathon, the team also donated eleven 10kg rice bags to Kimbe General Hospital’s kitchen to support the hospital to continue feeding its patients.

Hospital’s Director Augustine Daniel thanked the team for their timely donation.

West New Britain Provincial Health Authority CEO Stan Teo in thanking the bank for this kind gesture said the hospital was going through a tough time given the economic situation and appreciated the donation.