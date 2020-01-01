Kimbe Cutters Record First Win

The team from the Oil Palm Province the Kimbe Cutters cut open a new chapter yesterday, winning their first match of the 2020 season of the Inter-city cup.

The Cutters scored three tries against the Waghi Tumbe who only managed one try by Captain Joe Frank.

The Sir John Guise stadium crowd were in anticipation for the clash between the Cutters and the Tumbes.

And with just a minute into the match the Kimbe Cutters showed their flair, with Benji Kot crossing over on the left edge.

The failed conversion left the score at 4-0, but Cutters seemed to favor the left edge, with Kot going over for his second try.

This time Justin Yoka managed to ace the sideline conversion extending the lead to 10 -0 at half time.

Wahgi Tumbe managed to score next, inspirational captain Joe Frank muscling his way over for the team’s first try.

The score remained 10-4 into halftime.

The second half saw only one try by the Cutters, a boom from Justin Yoka, miss judged by Tumbe winger Daniel Toli, Anthony Longa capitalizing for the Cutters.

The match ended with cutters coming out winners 14-4

Cutters coach Jessey Aluga said the team had to work on their defense and with the help of new players in the team capitalized with a win.

Wahgi Tumbe Coach Joe McConnor admitted his team failed to play basic rugby league, with a lot of handling errors by the team, he added that the team needed to work extra hard on their next match