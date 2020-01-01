28 C
Port Moresby
July 13, 2020

News News Bulletin Southern

Killing Sparks Ethnic Clash

by EMTV Online35

Normalcy has been restored at Koki in the Moresby South Electorate of the National Capital District.

Police confirmed that one man has died following confrontations over pickpocketing.

Heavy police presence as of 10am this morning, ceased tensions between two ethnic groups involved in the clash that started last night.

The clash also resulted in the closure of the fresh produce market

Member for Moresby South Justin Tkatchenko visited the Wanigela Community soon after the fight in morning and called for peace.

He urged the communities to work closely with the police.

