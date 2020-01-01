Kila Barracks Rewarded with New Homes for Hosting Cable Landing Station

As part of its commitment in assisting communities impacted by its fiber optic cable project, PNG DataCo today officially handed over a brand new 3-in-1 two-unit bedroom to the Kila Police Barracks.

The small but significant ceremony witnessed by police officers and their families was described by Police Commissioner David Manning as blessing for the constabulary as housing remains an issue for policemen and women in the country.

As PNG DataCo continues to roll out the Coral Sea Cable System and the Kumul Submarine Cable Network throughout the country, the company is also delivering its community development projects.

The Kila Police Barracks houses the men and women of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary Band.

When DataCo sought land to build its landing station, Kila Barracks was an ideal location and today Kila Barracks reaped the benefits of hosting the landing station.

DataCo Managing Director Paul Komboi says, as per the company’s commitments, it will also assist in building a band house with a set of new instruments.

Police Commissioner David Manning whilst acknowledging the partnership with PNG DataCo did not shy away from the issue of police housing in the country.

He described the occasion as a blessing for the police force, especially for Kila Barracks.

Meanwhile, Komboi further stated DataCo will implement a number of programs within the Vabukori and Kila Barracks area. This includes ICT services for the Sevese Morea Primary School, and community engagement programs through sports with the Vabukori Village.