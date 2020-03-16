Kikori SMEs Receive Assistance

Women Groups who operate Small to Medium Enterprises in Kikori received a generous donation of sewing machines worth over K14, 000 from their Member Soroe Eoe.

Kikori MP Eoe said “…the request came through Lina Ori, a board member representing Women for the Kikori District Development Authority.”

These sewing machines will greatly assist women with sewing clothes for their families and also strengthen their SME activities.

This enables some form of economic activity in their respective areas and training for the younger female generation.

Kikori MP Soroi Eoe added “Depending on needs by the women, the board will consider buying some more.”

By Lillian Sopera Keneqa, EMTV News, Port Moresby