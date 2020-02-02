Kikori Pipeline LO’s threaten to Shut Gas valves over denied Benefits

Gas pipeline landowners in Kikori have threatened to shutdown valves.

Frustrated landowners told EMTV for about 10 years the Gulf Provincial Government and the Mineral Resource Development Corporation has pushed them around and denied their benefits.

According to the landowners, about K16million as royalty and other benefits have not been paid with no tangible development of services in this part of Gulf province.

They say landowners have been spectators for too long and have been kicked around by the State and trustee MRDC.

Joel Kaiwari, Chairman of Kopi Rumu in the Segment 7 block says the landowners have been struggling to access their royalties and equity. “ We do not know the issue why MRDC and Gulf Provincial Government is doing with our benefits”, said Chairman Kaiwari.

Countless efforts to pocket that money out from MRDC and Gulf provincial Government has been a struggle for them. No financial record from authorities is also a concern for the landowners.

The Segment 7 pipeline landowners believe they have been overlooked and denied from their rightful benefits. They are calling on the different levels of Government including MRDC to explain their benefits.

A peaceful strike is planned for Monday the 03rd of February.

The leaders say clans are preparing to shut down gas valves at the Oil Search camp at Kopi Base.

By Jack Lapauve Jr, EMTV – Port Moresby