Kikori Commits K1.5m for COVID-19 Efforts

Kikori district MP, Soroi Eoe, has committed over 1.5 million Kina to the Gulf Provincial Government and the National State of Emergency COVID-19 Task Force Team’s efforts in the Gulf province.

The district is prioritizing to respond to the COVID-19 threat, particularly along the district’s border especially with Western Province.

With three positive cases in Western Province, the district’s priority right now is to see that the coronavirus doesn’t spread into the Gulf Province.

Kikori District Development Authority Chairman and Member for Kikori, Soroi Eoe, says Gulf Province shares its borders with Western Province, and with cases already identified in Western, he was very concerned.

At the moment the local COVID-19 response team and health personnel are waiting for PPEs, gloves, sanitizers, disinfection agents, and thermometer guns to be used at the borders to check people

The local MP will also be visiting the district next week to make awareness on COVID-19 and also give funds for disaster-affected areas. The district has already prepared and educated themselves on the preventative measures of coronavirus.

Satellite phones will also be given to the border surveillance and security team to ensure efficient communication is made with the Provincial COVID-19 Centre in Kerema and the National Operations Centre.

