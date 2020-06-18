25 C
Kick-boxers in Isolation for Two Weeks

by Godwin Eki241

Fighters of Marksman Fight Promotions who recently got back from Australia this week are in Isolation for fourteen days quarantine at Ponderosa Hotel in Port Moresby.

President for Marksman Fight Promotions Mark Sondo says the fighters are kept away in Isolation not only to protect them but to contain the spread of Covid19 as advised by the National Health Department for every incoming passenger that’s traveling back into PNG.

Nelson Samson and Moses Ropa were caught in the Lockdown in Australia during the Covid19 Pandemic and were unable to return home until this week and are now in two weeks quarantine.

