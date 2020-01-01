Kerea School Facilities

Share the News











Central Governor, Robert Agarobe along with three State Ministers and other dignitaries were given a traditional welcome upon arrival in a village in the Kairuku Hiri District as witnesses to the commissioning of a new double classroom and a new house for the local Primary School.

The commissioning of the new classroom at Kerea Primary School will see nearly a hundred students use the facility.

The new classroom will cater for the increasing enrollment in this part of Central province.

Local MP, Peter Isoaimo, said the building cost about two-hundred and fifty thousand kina.

He added that building and maintaining schools has been an issue for many school administrations and levels of Government.

Governor for Central Province, Robert Agarobe says the community must also help the Government build services.

Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Timothy Masiu says infrastructure like towers is needed to back education and health services.

He promised to improve communications in the area.

“Wherever there is a school or an aid-post or health center, we need to make sure there is a tower there to ensure available communication pathways” said Masiu.

Meanwhile the local MP has urged locals to free –up their land for investment. He says bigger plans and more investment will only happen when land is free.