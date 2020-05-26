More than 600 coffee farmers in Kaupena in the Imbonggu District of Southern Highlands Province are beneficiaries of the Coffee Industry Corporation- Productive Partnerships in Agriculture Project.

Local Member and Minister for Inter-Government Relations Pila Niningi and the CIC Representative officiated at the presentation of seven motorized coffee pulpers and certificate of incorporation to the Warapena Construction Limited (WCL).

A total of K1.6m has been invested to assist farmers by way of training, inclusive of coffee and cross-cutting issues and supply of coffee rehabilitation tools.

Since the establishment of the project in the area, it has been able to supply among others, 265 coffee pulpers, 240 knapsack, and 125 safety gears to farmers.

Over 70,000 coffee seedlings have also been distributed to the farmers and have been planted.

The coffee rehabilitation initiative is financed by the World Bank, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) under a loan arrangement with the PNG Government.

By Jack Lapauve Jnr, EMTV News, Port Moresby