Kaul 2 village in Karkar initiates community projects for youths

Youths at Kaul 2 village on Karkar island were taught how to grow bok choy and other nursery skills to improve their living standard without waiting on government intervention.

A spokesperson, Wrights Perry, explains this is part of a series of community projects aiming at keeping youths occupied and away from illegal activities.

Perry says these projects come under the Kaul 2 community-based organization. The community is introducing new ideas to help their youths and women to generate revenue.

Young men are taught how to make nurseries, plant bok choy, harvest them and sell.

A young man engaged in the nursery project, Mark Saith, says they are learning a new skill, different from copra production, which Karkar Islanders depend on.

He says the idea is welcoming as most young men in Kaul 2 are now busy in their Bok choy gardens and away from engaging in criminal activities.

Women and young girls are also taught how to produce their own soap and oil to use and also to sell and earn an income.

Women’s rep, Rose Tommy, says with the new skills they can now save money to meet their other needs.

Local, Perry Mamul says these community-based programs were introduced to reduce the poverty level in the village and encourage sustainable projects for the village.

The community has also set up its own solar lighting in the village to light up the village at night. While, a water supply project for the village is nearing completion.