Copra farmers on Karkar Island can now sell their produce to three different buyers on the island.

Speaking on behalf of the farmers, Matru Damon, says farmers can better value their copra.

Damon thanked the Madang provincial government for putting K1.5million into Ling Guna and company to assist copra farmers on Karkar Island.

Karkar Island produces at least ten thousand tons of copra into the PNG economy.

There were only two copra buyers on the island, Biabi Enterprise and Kulili Estate until recently Ling Guan and company went to the island making it the third copra buyer.

The recent copra buyer on the island has opened up market opportunities for the farmers bringing in more benefit to the farmers in terms of price.

Sumkar MP, Chris Nangoi, also supported copra farmers on the island and on the mainland with K500 000.

Lin Guan and Company, Biabi Enterprise, and Kulili Estate got K200 000 respectively while Prestine Company got K100 thousand to help farmers in Sumkilbar.

The introduction of the third buyer is a relief for copra farmers who have been vocal about the value they get for their products.

Damon says farmers have not been getting enough money from their copra bags until recently.