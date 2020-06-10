A remote health facility in Gulf province is undergoing major refurbishment.

Kapuna Hospital in Kikori District through the Australia Incentive Fund will see 12 modern developments for dental, physiotherapy, drug storage, staff housing, administration office and security facilities.

This will be the first renovation and upgrade since the health facility was established in 1949.

Development partners like TOTAL, Australian Government, and the Levels of Government are working towards building a better modern health facility for rural communities in this part of Gulf Province.

Despite no proper roads, materials to uplift the phase of the hospital are being shipped and mobilized.

Kapuna Hospital is run by Gulf Christian Services and is located 350km west of Port Moresby in the Gulf Province.

Located along the Purari River, it is a 75 km boat ride from the nearest airstrip in Kikori.

The hospital serves 30,000 plus people living within the Ihu and Kikori districts of Gulf Province.

For TOTAL, the Papua LNG gas developer, engaging with the Community and being a catalyst for change is paramount.

The head of TOTAL says the key message is to embrace locals by assisting to build proper infrastructure that people can easily access.

“ We will remain committed to serve the people and improve their lives,” said TOTAL Managing Director Jean-Marc Noiray.

The hospital upgrade is at the cost of K10million under the Australia Incentive Fund.

By Jack Lapauve Jnr – EMTV News – Port Moresby