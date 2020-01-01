Kaiwi Lawyers Want Kaiwi Transferred to Boroko

The man accused of killing the mother of his two children, Bhosip Kaiwi wants to be transferred to the Boroko Police Cells, instead of the main prison compound at the Bomana Correctional Institute.

His lawyer has filed an application at the National Court as his clients two weeks of quarantine comes to an end tomorrow.

The matter, filed under Human Rights, has been listed for hearing on Thursday 16th July 2020.

The accused is currently remanded at the Bomana Correctional facility’s quarantine compound.

He is being kept there as part of the Correctional Institute’s COVID 19 Safety Protocols.