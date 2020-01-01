24.8 C
Port Moresby
July 11, 2020

Crime News

Kaiwi Files for Bail

by Theckla Gunga959

Bohsip Kaiwi’s lawyer is filing for bail in the hope that Kaiwi is released from the custody of the Correctional Service.

The application filled at Waigani National Court Registry at 5:30 this afternoon is expected to be heard next week.

Kaiwi’s legal team is yet to decide on the grounds of the bail application but said they have only received instructions to make a bail application.

Last week, Kaiwi through his lawyer wrote to the CS
Commissioner Stephan Pokanis, alleging that he was assaulted by CS Officers.

This led to an internal investigation being launched into the alleged assault.

Meanwhile, Kaiwi is remanded at a Quarantine Facility at the CS Training College.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

