Kaiwi Appears for Brief Mention

by Theckla Gunga71

The Waigani National Court will hear an application for accused killer Bhosip Kaiwi requesting for a transfer from the Correctional Service Quarantine Facility at Bomana back to the Boroko Police Station.

This morning, Kaiwi appeared from CS Custody for a brief mention before Criminal Court Judge, Justice Panuel Mogish.

During the brief appearance, the court heard that Kaiwi is applying for a transfer and not for bail.

However, Kaiwi’s lawyer was not present in court and the matter was deferred to this afternoon.

Kaiwi is facing a Wilful Murder charge for the torture and brutal killing of his wife and mother of two, Jenelyn Kennedy in June.

Today is the last day of Kaiwi’s 14 Days of Quarantine at the CS Facility in Bomana.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

