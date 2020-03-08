Kairuku Hiri DDA meets in Edevu

The Kairuku Hiri District Development Authority held its board meeting at Edevu in the Brown River LLG recently.

The meeting was to deliberate on the disbursement of 2019 education and transport funds. These were funding for the completion of Bereina Oreke Road, Upgrading of Bereina Veifa road, a double classroom for Kerea and Bereina.

Also raised in the DDA meeting were concerns about the shift to the IMF system.

Board Members say the new system is good for bookkeeping but is slow to release appropriation of funding for projects to commence.

With Kairuku Hiri District boasting the largest landmass in Central, funds have been thinly distributed for the implementation of services.

Meanwhile, the District is yet to receive its first-quarter funding for 2020. That has delayed payments for school fee assistance for most schools.

Following the meeting, DDA members were given a tour of the new Edevu Hydro Power Project. A project its huge potential to ease the electricity woes of Port Moresby.

The Edevu Hydro will also boost the District’s Rural Electrification Project and extend its grid to communities. A project supported by the New Zealand Government.

By Jack Lapauve Jr – EM TV News, Port Moresby