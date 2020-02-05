K6billion for major Roads in past 5 Years

About K6billion has been used in the past 5 years to build and maintain major roads in the country.

Works Secretary David Wereh says despite criticisms of abuse and inflations in road work contracts, the Department is keeping track of its financial books.

Secretary Wereh says the New Britain Highway, and Trans Highway are examples of regional roads the Department is building and which are 60% complete.

“Building roads is never easy for the Works Department” said Wereh.

According to Wereh, priority is given to missing links like the New Britain Highway, Trans National Highway and Sepik Highway.

Wereh says work on these roads is progressing despite the struggling state of the economy.

With new innovations to stop abuse of road funding in all road contracts, Finance and Treasury is keeping track on every money spent by Works Department.

“ Works is working closely with Finance and Treasury to allow funding of road projects come into fruition”, sadi Secretary Wereh.

The Works Department is now embarking on plans to complete all major roads in 5 year intervals.

Secretary Wereh says the Marape-Steven Government is continuing the efforts by the previous Government to commit funding in major national roads.

By Jack Lapauve Jr, EMTV – Port Moresby