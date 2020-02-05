K50 000 For Bushfire Appeal

PNG Air Services Limited today presented 50-thousand-Kina towards the country’s efforts to raise funds to help neighbouring Australia rebuild after the bushfire devastation.

The donation was made through to the PNG Hearts for Australia Bush Fire Appeal.

PNG Air Services Limited is in charge of the country’s air traffic control.

A small ceremony was held today for the presentation.

Present to witness the presentation was PNG Air Services Management, Australian High Commission representatives and PNG Hearts for Australia Bush Fire Appeal Chairman, Paul Nerau.

The air control body said, like many organizations that have benefited from partnerships with Australia since independence, it wanted to give back for the help it’s received in past years.

“We have benefited tremendously from the various development programs which are of great help to us,” PNG Air Services CEO, Captain Ted Pakii said.

Pakii added, “This help has seen transformation in the air traffic management landscape in PNG, we have successful transmitted from the out-dated analogue to systems to the most advanced digital systems”.

“I’d like to pass our deepest sympathy to the people of Australia during this unprecedented suffering caused by the wildfires,” the CEO said.

Chairman of the appeal, Paul Nerau thanked PNG Air Services for its support towards the cause.

The company is amongst others who have come forward to help in the cause.

Over 2 million Kina has been raised from the contributions from government agencies, corporate bodies and individuals.

The committee aims to raise K5million in the space of the remaining 5 weeks of the target date, its set after its establishment three weeks ago.

On Saturday at the Prime Minister’s cocktail, Communications Minister and South Bougainville M.P–Timothy Masiu presented contributions from his District Development Authority contributions as well as donations from the small people back home.

Women from the local Buin market and the P.M.V operators contributed atleast K900 towards from their pockets towards the cause.

“Please pass my appreciation to the mothers at the market for their contribution,” Prime Minister Marape said at the occasion.

By Bradley Valenaki, EMTV News, Port Moresby