K270m Approved For COVID19 Exercise

The National Government has approved 270million kina to fund the COVID 19 exercise.

Prime Minister James Marape says all these money will be accounted for and presented when Parliament resume on 2nd of June to debate the State of Emergency report.

PM Marape says funding will be released to Provinces through Provincial Health Authorities as the country prepares to see a spike in the months of July and November.

With the State of Emergency heading into its 2nd month, the National Executive Council has approved K270million.

Prime Minister James Marape says these funding is for the entire COVID19 exercise and covers everything.

These funding will be included in the SOE Report that will be tabled in Parliament for debate.

According to NOC19 officials, a spike is in COVID-19 cases is expected in July and end of November.

Health critics say cases are likely to happen in both rural and urban settings.

And with GeneXpert testing kits in the country, testing will be carried out in Provinces with the availability of special cartridges.

These also include 40 ventilators donated from the United States to be shared in major health facilities.

While many have criticized the money used in the COVID19 exercise, Prime Minister James Marape has assured the accountability of these funds.

He mentioned that the SOE report will be furnished and presented in Parliament including donor funding.

By Jack Lapauve Jnr, EMTV News, Port Moresby