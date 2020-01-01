K200m Cocaine Haul Now In Police Hands

Police Commissioner, David Manning, says the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are tracking down leads to the possible source of 200 million kina worth of cocaine – the largest amount of drugs confiscated in PNG history.

The 28 cartons of cocaine weighing more than 750 kilograms were loaded onto a police vehicle and brought to the Police headquarters at Konedobu early this evening.

Police have established that the drugs were to be transported to Australia on a light aircraft that crashed on an airstrip at Papalealea located outside of Port Moresby city.

The pilot, David Cutmore, today appeared in court and was fined K3000 for illegal entry.

He will be facing further charges under the New Pandemic Act and Customs.

Once he has been processed in PNG, he will be deported to Australia where he will further face Australian laws.

Police have also established that apart from the Australian, there are Papua New Guineans also implicated.

Police Commissioner, David Manning, says this drug bust is part of a two year long investigation between the PNG Authorities and Australia.

He said this bust has significantly disrupted this organised gang’s activities.

Police have not revealed where the drugs were held before being transported into the city.

Commissioner Manning said the investigation team is looking into all possible leads.