Justice Kirriwom farewelled

The body of the late judge, Justice Nicholas Kirriwom arrived in Madang last Friday and was received by a combined guard of honor by members of RPNGC and CS officers.

Members of the Legal fraternity, PNG judiciary including Deputy Chief Justice and Madang Resident Judge, Dr. Narokobi, were all there to farewell the late judge, Justice Kirriwom.

Arrival of late Justice Kirriwom’s casket carried by Defense personnel at Madang airport.

Also present at the airport was Madang Governor, Honorable Peter Yama. He escorted the body of the late judge all the way to Tupira in Bogia and to pay his last respect and officially receive the late judge’s body from the state.

The late judge final funeral service was held last Sunday at Tupira surf club before being laid to rest at his home in Meiwok village.

The late judge was described as a man who had a big heart for his people.

Justice Kirriwom, through his vision and guidance set up the Tupira surf club and in 2017 hosted the first ever world surfing championship.

Late judge dream was to help his village and surrounding communities with sustainable income producing projects.

He also assisted in facilitating other projects like the community clinic and and elementary school.

PNG Surfing Association President, Andrew Abel, also announced, the board’s decision to host the “Nicholas Kirriwom invitational surfing classics” in honor of judge Kirriwom.

“The board of Surfing PNG have consulted, and apart from the world surf league event which is held every two years, we will host the first Nicholas Kirriwom Invitational Surfing classic here at Tupira” said Abel.

Abel said, this is to keep the legacy of Judge Kirriwom alive.

The late judge is survived by his wife Rachael, four children and three grandchildren.