Judiciary, Legal Fraternity & Disciplinary Forces Urged to have Discipline

Mount Hagen officially opened the 2020 Legal year yesterday (February 3).

Senior Resident Judge, Justice Kenneth Frank officiated at the ceremony, encouraging the legal fraternity, disciplinary forces, and the judiciary to have discipline in their duties.

The theme for 2020 “Putting the house in order, through discipline’.

The Legal year Opening procession began with a walk from the Hagen drive to the Mt Hagen United Church, for the official dedication ceremony.

In addressing the occasion, Justice Frank encouraged everyone to change from bad habits from years past, and start afresh this year with discipline – through their conduct and duties.

Everyone was encouraged to commit their time to their work and ensuring that they represent the civil society to the best of their abilities.Whilst it was the start of a new year, concerns from previous years including high workloads and limited time to available to dispense remain.

Justice Frank encouraged the Judiciary, the legal fraternity, and disciplinary forces to manage their time well, in order to reduce the workloads and provide the best service to the people.Lawyer Daniel Piam from Paulus Doa Lawyers appealed for the Judiciary to continue to maintain public confidence as the third arm of the government.

Piam said judges and lawyers must also consider natural justice or public’s view so that justice is seen to be delivered.

By Vasinatta Yama – EMTV News – Mt Hagen