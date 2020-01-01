24.8 C
Port Moresby
July 11, 2020

Judge disqualifies himself

by Theckla Gunga317

Criminal Judge, Justice Panuel Mogish has disqualified himself from hearing a bail application involving two members of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force.

The two accused Richard Ule and James Supa were charged for the murder of Andrew Tovere, the former Police Commander for Zone Three.

Justice Mogish in court this morning advised their lawyer that he will not hear the application because the deceased was someone he worked with and it may be seen as a conflict of interest.

While serving in the Central Province, Tovere had on a number of occasions provided escort for Justice Mogish during Court Circuits

The application for bail will be referred back to the Waigani National Court Regional for another judge to hear.

Meanwhile, both PNGDF personnel are remanded in Bomana Prison.

 

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

