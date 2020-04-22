Jubilee Catholic Secondary Prepares for school Resumption

Jubilee Secondary School in Port Moresby is preparing to receive its students when they return for classes in the first week of May.

The school has already installed three brand new washbasins for hand washing, and has also done renovations to their toilets.

Hand sanitizers will also be placed in each classroom for students to use.

Last week teachers at Jubilee Secondary had a staff meeting to plan for what they will be doing when the students returned for classes in May for term two.

The school, in compliance with regulations set by the State of Emergency Controller David Manning and also in accordance with the expectations from the Department of Education, is planning to install 12 handwashing basins, renovate most of their toilets, and to practice a clean and healthy environment.

Mrs Ove says the students have lost a total of four weeks of learning during term one because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says the students have missed out on a lot, however the school has decided to prepare work for the four weeks.

Parents of students are urged to pick up these take home work for the students to complete before coming back to school.

Grade 10 and 12 will be the first students to receive their take home work, followed by the other grades.

By Michelle Steven, EMTV News, Port Moresby