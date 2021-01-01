Journalists told to balance reports

Share the News











By Jana Zoriry

President of the PNG Media Council Neville Choi has urged journalists to strike a balance in their reporting.

Speaking recently in Port Moresby, Choi said journalists must give an opinion that is balanced.

“We’ve been told in journalism schools, to not have an opinion on what we report as journalists; that we should focus on the truth and present that in an unbiased fashion.

“In the times that we are in, we must re-look at that and we must have an opinion.”

An opinion on what type of standards we wish to see in society, Choi adds.

In drawing attention to the upcoming 2022 National General Elections, Choi said there are cycles that need to be broken and urge journalists to never present information as it is and expect people to make better-informed decisions without guidance.