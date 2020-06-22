Speaker of parliament Job Pomat has announced his resignation from the Peoples National Congress to maintain the neutrality of the office of the Speaker.

“As I speak today, I have resigned as a member of the PNC party”

PNC Party members in parliament are now in the opposition, while Pomat remains speaker.

Recent political events on the floor of parliament, including the subsequent move of the PNC party from within government ranks to the opposition, were among the reasons as to Pomat’s resignation.

That particular move, after Prime Minister James Marape’s dissatisfaction with PNC Leader Peter O’Neill.

Pomat says his resignation, this was done in the best interest of parliament.

“I have the conviction that who so holds the position (of speaker) must maintain neutrality and not be attached to any political party”

Saying also that the roles and responsibilities of that chair must be done without fear and favor.

On the 12th of June, at the last session of parliament, there had been moves in place to remove deputy speaker, a move which Pomat says highlights a weakness in PNGs constitution.

He says in the Westminster system of government, there are longer durations of time after which a vote of no confidence motion can be raised, that allows for more stability in government, giving examples of both the British and Solomon islands systems.

Amid social media allegations of misconduct and misuse of funds in office, the speaker says that the parliament’s spending and expenditure are open for public perusal.

At the last parliament session, an extension on the state of emergency had been pushed, with the nation still dealing with the effects of the worldwide covid19 pandemic.

Parliament resumes on the 25th of August.

By Jeremy Mogi, EMTV News, Port Moresby