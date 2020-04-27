JIWAKA Provincial COVID-19 Committee Receives Funding

Anglimp South Waghi MP, Joe Kuli through the District Development Authority supported the Jiwaka Provincial Covid-19 Committee with a funding of over K600, 000.

Half of the money will be used to reconstruct Kindeng Health Center in the Anglimp South Waghi Electorate as a quarantine and isolation center.

Kindeng Health Centre is one of the five health centres in Jiwaka Province that are being selected as the quarantine and isolation centres for Covid-19.

However, the health centres were rundown since Jiwaka was still part of Western Highlands Province nine years ago.

Local MP, Joe Kuli presented K380, 000 to the Jiwaka Provincial Health Authority, to rehabilitate the health centre as well as staff houses.

The four other health centres are Minj district hospital in the Anglimp South Waghi Electorate, Kimil and Nondugul Health Centres in the North Waghi Electorate, and Tabibuka Health Centre in Jimi Electorate.

The Province being scattered and mountainous, people will not have to travel or walk distances with the virus to Kudjip hospital.

This is a decision by the Provincial Covid-19 Committee to keep the quarantine and isolation centres accessible to the people.

A K122, 000 was given to the 84 Ward Councillors in the Anglimp-South Waghi electorate to carry out Covid-19 awareness at the community level.

Another K100, 000 was given for police operation in the electorate.

Jiwaka Governor, Dr William Tongamp recently presented a Covid-19 ambulance vehicle and a K1.2 Million for the preparedness and response plan.

The Covid-19 Committee are still doing awareness program in the Province and are in progress to rehabilitate health centres for isolation and quarantine.

By Vasinatta Yama, EMTV News, Mt Hagen