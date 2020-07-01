Jiwaka Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce Committee has conducted a weeklong crisis preparedness workshop for its health staff.

The program is supported by WHO, UNICEF, the National Health Department, the Provincial Government, and a few other NGOs.

Provincial Taskforce Committee Chairman, Joe Karap, says they will continue to run preparedness programs to be able to respond to future pandemics or diseases.

The workshop is focused on training of trainees for medical staff in all the health facilities in Jiwaka Province.

They are being trained to prepare on how to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as prepare for other disease outbreaks.

This is the second workshop and will continue to all the districts and health facilities so that health practitioners are upskilled to be ready to treat patients with Covid-19.

Participants are being trained in Humanitarian work in surveillance, risk communication, infection prevention, clinical management, and community engagement.

The Provincial Covid-19 Committee has been implementing preparedness and response measures since March 23rd to prevent Covid-19 from entering the province.

Governor Dr. William Tongamp made available K1.7 Million to the taskforce committee.

Anglimp-South Waghi MP, Joe Kuli also supported in purchasing ambulances and renovating the existing Kindeng Health Centre as an isolation center.

Five health centres in the province were renovated and upgraded into quarantine and isolation centres.

These isolation centres are Kindeng health centre, Minj district hospital, Kimil health centre, Nondugul health centre and Tapibuka health centre.