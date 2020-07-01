25 C
Port Moresby
July 2, 2020

Awareness Highlands News

Jiwaka Province Conducts COVID-19 Preparedness Workshop

by Vasinatta Yama155

Jiwaka Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce Committee has conducted a weeklong crisis preparedness workshop for its health staff.

The program is supported by WHO, UNICEF, the National Health Department, the Provincial Government, and a few other NGOs.

Provincial Taskforce Committee Chairman, Joe Karap, says they will continue to run preparedness programs to be able to respond to future pandemics or diseases.

The workshop is focused on training of trainees for medical staff in all the health facilities in Jiwaka Province.

They are being trained to prepare on how to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as prepare for other disease outbreaks.

This is the second workshop and will continue to all the districts and health facilities so that health practitioners are upskilled to be ready to treat patients with Covid-19.

Participants are being trained in Humanitarian work in surveillance, risk communication, infection prevention, clinical management, and community engagement.

The Provincial Covid-19 Committee has been implementing preparedness and response measures since March 23rd to prevent Covid-19 from entering the province.

Governor Dr. William Tongamp made available K1.7 Million to the taskforce committee.

Anglimp-South Waghi MP, Joe Kuli also supported in purchasing ambulances and renovating the existing Kindeng Health Centre as an isolation center.

Five health centres in the province were renovated and upgraded into quarantine and isolation centres.

These isolation centres are Kindeng health centre, Minj district hospital, Kimil health centre, Nondugul health centre and Tapibuka health centre.

Vasinatta Yama
graduated from Divine Word University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Arts, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations, as well as minors in International Relations and Diplomatic Studies. Her current focus is reporting on court and crime stories as part of the news team. She constantly strives to improve her skills in investigative reporting.

Related posts

Brown Kapi on Disability Policy

EMTV Online

Marape: Government ploy to stop vote, disappointing

EMTV Online

Inmates Skills Training

Julie Badui-Owa
error: Content is protected !!