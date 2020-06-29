And its time for Action to enforce tougher laws.

Jenelyn Kennedy’s family want the government to seriously look at the Family Act and punishable laws under the Criminal Code .

The circumstances surrounding her death had serious issues on Domestic Violence.

It was established that her family sought assistance from the Family Sexual Violence Unit a number of times and had been to three different safe houses but each time to no avail, forcing her back to the abuser that eventually led to her brutal death.

Late Jenelyn was tortured and abused for 5 days before being struck by a blunt object to the head causing her death by the accused who is her partner and father of her 2 kids Bhosip Kaiwi.

But her abuse had been for several years, Late Jenelyn Kennedy’s story of seeking assistance from those who were supposed to protect her and enforce laws that would have saved her life now has prompted the family to question the system.

The family is calling on the nation to join them in a nationwide march on Thursday to call on the government to look at the system and fix it before another life is lost.

The march will begin at Unagi Oval and then onwards to the Parliament house from 10 am.

Elizabeth Bradshaw, who is Late Jenelyn’s aunt, on her late mother’s side, stated that the government needed to realise that more people will die from Domestic Violence than COVID-19 and needs to be addressed.

Meanwhile Bradshaw has called on lawyers to assist in refining the process of Victims of Domestic Violence seeking justice.

Late Jenelyn hauskrai is currently being held at Murray Barracks and the family are expected to decide on the date for her burial this Friday.