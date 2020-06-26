More disturbing information has emerged surrounding the death of late Jenelyn Kennedy.

She elopes with the partner at a tender age of 15, bears him his first child at age 16, and dies at age 19 at the hands of the very person she thought she loved and would take good care of her.

It’s a story no parent would want to hear…

Horrific details have been revealed by Jenelyn’s close friend and babysitter following her death.

She silently suffered torture at the hands of the father of her two children and died a painful death, not even the five young men alleged to have lived in the house at that time could stop.

Late Kennedy eloped with the partner in 2016 and her grandfather and uncle searched for her everywhere and when they found her and reported it to police, no action was taken and she was taken away as his wife.

She never returned home until October last year with a broken arm and bruised face.

Her uncle Dickson Karava, the one who searched for her when she first eloped said when Jenelyn returned home in October, she had with her two babies and there wasn’t much he could say.

He said he just hugged her and took her in.

But she returned to the partner and has escaped three times after that and brought to safe houses in different parts of the city.

When told to report the matter to the police, she usually discouraged her uncles from trying.

Uncle Sepoe Karava said she tells them that the partner’s family has got long hands. They have their own police and soldiers and says even if the matter is reported, no action will be taken.

The only person who witnessed her life with the partner was the baby sitter and her childhood friend, Rachael Ipang.

Racheal recounts the final moments with late Jenelyn and sheds a few tears.

She says the partner had five chains in the room, ties the deceased up and uses, pliers, screwdrivers, bottles, and knives to torture her.

Her death resulted from the torture that started last Thursday with non-stop beatings, all done in closed doors.

While a private doctor was called to the house on Monday, no alarms were even raised by this doctor. She attended to the victim and left.

Jenelyn succumbed to her injuries early hours of Tuesday morning, that’s when the beatings stopped and no noise came from the room, according to Rachael.

Meanwhile, the postmortem of late Jenenely took place today at the Erima Funeral Home.

The perpetrator Bhosip Kaiwi is in police custody and has been charged with one count of wilful murder.

The charge of wilful murder does not allow for bail, and Kaiwi will have to apply for bail in the National court.