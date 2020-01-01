26.5 C
Port Moresby
September 10, 2020

Jenelyn Murder Case Further Deferred for Lack of Police Files

by Theckla Gunga809
Bohsip Kaiwi who is facing a charge of Wilful Murder for the death of his wife, Jenelyn Kennedy appeared before the Waigani District Court this morning but his case was further deferred to October 1st, again because police files were not ready.

Kaiwi’s lawyer put the police prosecutions on notice after two months have lapsed and police files have not been completed yet.

Kaiwi was advised by Magistrate Tracey Ganaii to return on October 1st following police prosecutions request for the court to adjourn the matter for another month.

By 30th September 2020, it will be three months since initial police investigations began.

Magistrate Ganaii says after three months lapses, Kaiwi has the right to apply for the matter to be stuck out but also added the courts will make a final decision on this.

Kaiwi has been remanded at the Bomana Prison since late June.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

