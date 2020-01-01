ITI Offers Scholarship Assistance to Students

Despite the tough economic situation in the country, due to COVID 19, International Training Institute or ITI is offering scholarships to its students in the country.

The scholarship worth K300,000 was presented to over 100 students from its NCD campus including students from other campuses.

Today over 20 recipients of the scholarship in NCD gathered for a photo session with the media.

These recipients are now enrolled with ITI under this scholarship, with more recipients in NCD and Central to be enrolled during the August intake.

ITI has been providing this scholarship to students in provinces where their campuses are located as part of their social responsibility.

ITI has been providing tertiary education opportunities for students in the country for over 21 years.

And for the past 8 years, they have been providing scholarships to grade 10 and 12 school leavers across the country.

This year, over 100 students from ITI campuses around the country have become recipients of this scholarship.

These include 45 school leavers from schools in NCD and central province.

The initiative is to help the less fortunate but brilliant students who cannot pursue tertiary education due to financial constraints.

The recipients of the scholarship also expressed their gratitude to ITI, for their effort to ensure they pursue tertiary studies.

They say the scholarship helps them in a big way.

ITI is also in the process of offering new diploma programs in different areas of study.

The diploma program includes tourism and hospitality, and a certificate program in SME.

With the COVID crisis, they are developing an online program to support existing students.

By Rayon Lakingu – EMTV News – Port Moresby