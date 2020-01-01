27 C
Port Moresby
August 23, 2020

Cricket News Sport

Isuzu National Cup Round Three Concluded

by EMTV Online35
Round three of the Isuzu National Cup was held today at the home of cricket, Amini Park in the nation’s capital.
In the first innings of match 2 of round three, PNG Reds were all out with 237 runs after 43.5 overs.

Top scorer Hiri Hiri with 103 runs assisted by Damien Ravu with 42 runs.

Best bowler for the PNG yellows Norman Vanua with 4 for 23 runs.

In the second innings of the match…after 50 overs, PNG yellows were down 9 wickets for 268 runs chasing 269.

Jason Kila was the top scorer at 52 runs.
The reds best bowler Hirihiri taking 3 wickets for 42 runs

PNG Yellows winning the match by 31 runs.

