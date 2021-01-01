Isoaimo support church in the district

Share the News











BY Joe Gurina

KAIRUKU Hiri MP Peter Namea Isoaimo took time from his busy schedule to fellowship with a church congregation at the electorate last weekend.

The visit was an extra ordinary fete for the MP who was invited by the local church congregation to launch the opening of their new church building.

The congregation of Alaemana Sacred Heart United Church in the Nara area of Kairuku district was deprived of a proper church infrastructure over the years, until their longing was heard by the local MP.

It was a simple approach that the MP applied through his Housing Scheme policy to donate a chainsaw valued at K9000 for them to cut lumber sizes to put up the church infrastructure.

The MP said the housing scheme policy has had assisted locals put up their home whilst various schools in the electorate had also benefitted from the policy.

He said from the housing scheme policy, the church had benefitted and it was a win-win situation now for the locals in the area to benefit from the chainsaw and cut timbers to put up their housing infrastructures and other needs.

He urged youths in the area to refrain from the worldly pleasures and commit their life to God for a better living.

The event coincided with the ordination of Rev Madaha Pangea and Sina Victoria Pangea both local pastor and minister of the church.