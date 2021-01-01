Isoaimo encourages youths to commit time in sports

Share the News











By Joe Gurina

A local MP has encouraged youths in his electorate to commit their time in sports and be good citizens in their respective communities.

This was a challenge given to youths of Inaui village of North Mekeo by their local MP Peter Isoaimo who was present to witness a volleyball grand final in the area last weekend.

The Kairuku Hiri MP who is vocal in supporting sports in the two districts of the electorate said, ‘’sports is an ingredient in changing a person’s mindsets and it is all about committing oneself towards sports to maximize your mental and physical ability.’’

‘’ If you have dropped out of the education system, sports is another avenue to venture into. You may not know, one day you might be selected into the provincial team and from thereon, the opportunity in making up the national team remains in the air to grasp on,’’ he said.

He said that the Mekeo constituent is known of producing some of the country’s finest volleyball players past and present.

‘’So the challenge remains with you, commit your –self and you will find yourself wearing the national colors one day,’’ he said.

He thanked organizers of the association in staging a remarkable tournament to keep youths busy in sports at a time when home brew and drugs were at rife in the area.

The MP donated K2000 worth of cash prizes and K2000 worth of trophies to console the grand-final day.

Meanwhile in the grand final results, Agava were capped winners in the men’s division after spanking Erex 3 sets to 2 while Erex were crowned queens in the women’s division after spiking Agava 3 sets to 2.

The MP has committed to support the association.