Ishmael Toroma Still in the Lead for ABG Presidential Seat

Former Bougainville Revolution Army Commander Ishmael Toroma is still in the lead for Autonomous Region of Bougainville Presidential Seat.

The counting is into the 19th elimination by 4pm this Afternoon with Ishmael Toroama leading with 41,668votes.

After Ishmael, Simon Dumarinu follows with 28,120 votes in second place and Peter Tsiamalili in third place with 17,302 votes.

Absolute Majority is 66,096 and the next candidate eliminated is candidate number 32 Joe Lera

It is expected that by the 21st elimination, Ishmael Toroama will have passed the Absolute Majority.

The Return of writs for the Bougainville Elections is also envisaged for September 24th.