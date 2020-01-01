Ishmael Toroma Leads Race for ABG Presidential Seat

Share the News











Ishmael Toroma still holds the lead for the Autonomous Region of Bougainville Presidential Seat.

The counting is into the 21st elimination round with Ishmael Toroama leading with 47,145 votes.

Simon Dumarinu follows next with 29,896 votes in second place and Peter Tsiamalili in third place with 20,953 votes.

Absolute Majority is 59, 051 and the next candidate to be eliminated is candidate number 20 Thomas Raivet.

The return of writs for the ABG Elections is expected on the 24th of September with the Inauguration Ceremony for elected members along with the president in Buka next Tuesday.