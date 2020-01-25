IRC’s 2020 Work Plan Launched

The Internal Revenue Commission now has a plan in place to help highlight its key priority areas, address its outstanding issues and help achieve its plans for 2020. This comes after the launch of their 2020 work plan on Wednesday (January 22).

IRC Commissioner General, Sam Koim said, their aim is to build IRC as the model government agency in the country.

With the theme: “Building the foundations of a robust, modern and efficient tax administration,” the Internal Revenue Commission plans to build a strong tax administration system for the country.

“The plan is to make sure that we prevent the leakage and build a foundation of the tax administration system, to take ownership of what is lost and prevent the leakage,” the Commissioner General said.

This plan was developed through various interactive processes with various departments, which started five months ago.

According to the Commissioner General, he has learnt a lot about IRC through these processes.

He said, despite trying to maintain a strong corporate culture, many challenges still remain, and he is confident this plan will help address these issues.

“But a good plan is as good as the people who will implement it.” Koim said.

The Commissioner General said there are also plans to establish staff empowerment programs, to help improve their productivity.

“Our people are very important, and as part of the plan we are looking at empowering our people,” he said.

Prime Minister, James Marape, when launching the plan also highlighted the country’s need for more revenue.

He challenged IRC to raise more revenue for the country this year.

“Our economy is worth 20 million kina in revenue every year, to encourage positive growth, as we build our economy and country into the future.” Prime Minister James Marape said.

He also pledged his government support for IRC, and encouraged all staff to work hard for a better future.

By Rayon Lakingu – EMTV News – Port Moresby