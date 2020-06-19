A Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Jiwaka provincial government and the Internal Revenue Commission will see the establishment of an IRC office in the province.

An Office space will be provided within the Provincial Headquarter building to allow IRC officers to set up an office.

Since Jiwaka became a province, most business houses have still been paying taxes to the Western Highlands Provincial IRC Office.

And now with the setup of an IRC office in Jiwaka, it is aimed to generate tax collection including Goods and Services Tax or GST for Jiwaka.

The MOU was signed in Jiwaka yesterday.