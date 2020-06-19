28 C
Port Moresby
June 19, 2020

Business Highlands News

IRC To Set Up Office in Jiwaka

by Theckla Gunga193

A Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Jiwaka provincial government and the Internal Revenue Commission will see the establishment of an IRC office in the province.

An Office space will be provided within the Provincial Headquarter building to allow IRC officers to set up an office.

Since Jiwaka became a province, most business houses have still been paying taxes to the Western Highlands Provincial IRC Office.

And now with the setup of an IRC office in Jiwaka, it is aimed to generate tax collection including Goods and Services Tax or GST for Jiwaka.

The MOU was signed in Jiwaka yesterday.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

