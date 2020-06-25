There are no new developments in the investigation of the death of the young mother, Jenelyn Kennedy following the arrest of the suspect yesterday.

The office of the Metropolitan Superintendent is yet to be briefed on the progress.

It is alleged that the late Jenelyn was taken to the Family and Sexual Violence Unit some 7 to 8 weeks ago following another attack from her partner.

However, attempts to get comments from the FSVU office were also unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

On Tuesday, between 2 and 4 pm, police say her body was brought to the Port Moresby Emergency Ward by three men who all left after leaving the body there.

Police investigations later identified the suspect and apprehended him yesterday and is now in the Boroko Cell.

EMTV News will provide an update on our 6 pm bulletin later today.