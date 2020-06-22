UN-sanctioned International Yoga Day is being marked in the city with less than 100 residents participating in various activities.

Pandemic Controller, David Manning, has prohibited gatherings of more than 100 people.

Otherwise, thousands of residents could have turned up to mark the day.

UN General Assembly sanctioned the day to be celebrated in 2014 annually worldwide with a significance for promoting Global Health, Harmony and Peace.

The Yoga movement in the city and entire country and is gaining momentum with the push from NCD Governor, Powes Parkop promoting its amazing health and emotional benefits.

The celebrations started early this morning at Era Kone (formerly Ela Beach) with Yoga by the beach.

New moon meditation and sound healing this evening will conclude the celebrations.

“We have to keep going and delivering. Our goal is to change our people to be healthy and positive. To be respectful and responsible. Yoga teaches a person to respect and be responsible for your body, thoughts and emotions. When change is about to occur, there will be resistance. We must always be resilient and continue to persevere.” Said NCD Governor, Powes Parkop.

“To get to the top and to the outcome that we want, one has to go through the valley of death because changing behavior and mindset is never easy. We will be subjected to so much attack and push back. Eventually, we will begin to see the results,” concluded Parkop.