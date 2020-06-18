31 C
Port Moresby
Internal Revenue Commission Plans to Reopen Office in Mendi

by Jack Lapauve Jnr.404

The Internal Revenue Commission will reopen its office in Mendi soon.

This was confirmed in a meeting held between the Southern Highlands Provincial Administrator Joseph Kajetan and IRC Commissioner-General Sam Koim in Mendi yesterday.

IRC used to have an office in Mendi but was closed down in 2017 during the election-related violence.

Since then, Southern Highlands taxpayers were serviced by the Hagen Regional  Tax Centre.

About 1322 registered taxpayers (TIN) are attributed to be from SHP, with a general compliance level of less than 10%.

Both parties will lay the groundwork in the coming month for a formal MoU signing and the opening of the new office.

