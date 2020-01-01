Intercity Round 8 Hosts

Share the News











Minj in Jiwaka and Goroka in the Eastern Highlands Province will host matches in Round 8 of the Digicel Cup competition this Saturday.

If both venues comply with the Banis protocols, Kimbe in West New Britain Province will have an opportunity to host as well.

Stanley Hondina, PNGNRLC manager said until official notification from the Pandemic Management Committee, the ‘no’ spectator’s situation remains.

JPG Waghi Tumbe will face Wamp Nga Hagen Eagles at the John Ambane Oval in Minj while Bintangor Goroka Lahanis will take on the Lae Snax Tigers at the National Sports Institute Goroka, both games will kick off at 2pm this Saturday.