27 C
Port Moresby
June 13, 2020

News Rugby League Sport

Intercity Cup revised Fixture Released

by Elijah Lavett159

The 2020 Intercity Cup revised fixture has been released.

Round 1 begins on the 5th of July with 3 matches to be played in Port Moresby, the first is between the Mt Hagen Eagles and the Agmark Rabaul Gurias, followed by the Central Dabaris verses Gulf Isou, the 3rd match will be between POM Vipers and the Enga Mioks.

2 matches will be played in Lae with the first between the home team, Lae Snax Tigers, and Waghi Tumbe. The 2nd match in Lae will be between Mendi Muruks and the Bintangor Goroka Lahanis.

All matches will be played on the 5TH of July.

 

Elijah Lavett
is the youngest member of the EMTV Sports team at age 20. He is the resident Squash-master, but also enjoys Tennis and is an avid fan of the SP Hunters, all while hosting the long-running Sport Scene program.

