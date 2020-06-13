The 2020 Intercity Cup revised fixture has been released.

Round 1 begins on the 5th of July with 3 matches to be played in Port Moresby, the first is between the Mt Hagen Eagles and the Agmark Rabaul Gurias, followed by the Central Dabaris verses Gulf Isou, the 3rd match will be between POM Vipers and the Enga Mioks.

2 matches will be played in Lae with the first between the home team, Lae Snax Tigers, and Waghi Tumbe. The 2nd match in Lae will be between Mendi Muruks and the Bintangor Goroka Lahanis.

All matches will be played on the 5TH of July.