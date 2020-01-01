Inter-City Rugby Competition to Expand to other Centres

The PNG Intercity Cup competition is expected to be played in outside centers apart from Port Moresby as competition restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 are uplifted.

PNGNRLC Competition manager Stanley Hondina says sporting facilities in outside centers are being inspected and match officials educated about hygiene practices.

He says the new norm prompted by the COVID-19 incursion has caused difficulties in managing the games, particularly the spectators.

Hondina says the competition comprises teams from different provinces and each of them must also have their share to see the matches.

Hondina was in Kokopo yesterday when he was given a walk through at the Kalabond Rugby field to inspect the facility.

A report will be submitted to the games committee for approval before outside centers can be able to host the matches.