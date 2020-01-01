Insurance Firm Assists Injured Policeman

An insurance company has looked beyond its core business by assisting those in need, a way of giving back to the community.

A policeman, injured in the line of duty has been the latest recipient of kind assistance from the PNG Health Assurance Company.

He received vital specialist surgical operations at a cost of 40 thousand kina, all paid for by PHA.

Sergeant Peter Heavo is not insured with the Papua New Guinea Health Assurance group, nor has any relations to the group.

His is a story of pure luck, for Christian believers, an act of divine intervention yet for others, ‘being at the right place at the right time”.

Peter is a policeman and has been serving the Enga province for 23 years. He was shot in 2018, twice on his right lower limb and twice on his genital area while on duty.

The injuries rendered him unfit for work and has been carrying around a urine bag while seeking medical help.

Specialist surgery at PIH cost K45,000 and the Police Department through their insurance company raised a Purchase Order to cover 80 per cent of the cost.

However, when he took the PO to PIH, they added an extra cost of K20,000 bringing the total cost to K65,000. When Peter returned to the PHQ for further assistance, nothing seemed forthcoming.

While on one of his random visit to PHQ to again enquire for his bills, he heard of the PNG Health Assurance Group, who coincidentally were at PHQ doing some promotion sessions with the department.

He took a leap of faith, entered the boardroom uninvited, made himself comfortable and listened as the meeting progressed.

Fortunately, for Peter, someone at the PHQ had informed staff of PHA about his condition, and when he showed up at the meeting and asked if anyone needed assistance, he put his hands up and received life transforming assistance from PHA.

Peter was told to bring a quotation, he found a specialist Urologist, who gave him a quote of K40,000. He took this to PHA and they processed it within a week and he underwent surgery on the 24th of April this year.

He returned for his review and thanked PHA for the assistance with no cost at all to him