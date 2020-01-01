27 C
Indonesian Embassy Donates PPE to NCD Police

The Indonesian Embassy has donated two cartons of face masks to NCD Metropolitan for Police to wear when out on duty.

Given the surge of COVID cases in the nation’s capital, personal protective equipment’s particularly mask has been on high demand lately.

And the donation of the 4000 thousand face masks is a timely donation as the police has been running short of protective face masks for its officers and have almost dispensed most of its supply.

Acknowledging and appreciating the timely donation, NCD MetSup N’Dranou said resources allocated for the COVID- 19 operations are being dispensed much quicker than on any normal operation.

