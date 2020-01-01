Inaugural Hackathon Challenge Set

Kumul Consolidated Holdings Limited has stepped in to support the inaugural PNG Hackathon Challenge.

The Hackathon Challenge which will be hosted by the PNG Digital ICT Cluster aims to address cross cutting issues using ICT Solutions.

KCHL presented a total of K20 000 to support this program.

The inaugural Hackathon Challenge aims to encourage more creative and innovative people to work on existing problems in the country, and find solution to the problem using ICT.

According to Co-Founder Priscilla Kevin, the theme of the challenge is based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The program also aims to support SME’s and Start Ups, in the ICT space.

The Hackathon Challenge has brought together many sponsors with the hope to make this competition a success.

The sponsors include PNG Data Co, Digicel and Kumul Consolidate Holdings Limited among others.

State Enterprise Minister Sasindran Muthuvel says, the government is committed to support SME’s in the country and said it is time to invest in ICT.

The PNG Digital ICT Cluster in partnership with its stakeholders has also developed a curriculum, where children are taught Scratch Coding, Robotics and Drones.

And through the Hackathon Challenge, children ranging from the age of five to thirteen will be showcasing their ICT Skills.

Minister Muthuvel was thankful for the initiative to develop the Curriculum, saying today’s business world uses ICT and it is important to invest in such programs.

The Inaugural PNG Hackers Challenges will begin on the 24th of this month and will see 6 teams competing.

Each team will register online, and must consist of one female and a software developer.

The challenge ends on the 27th of this month.